When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Siena be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Siena's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Siena ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-1 NR NR 271

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena's best wins

Siena's signature win this season came against the Fordham Rams, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 235) in the RPI. Siena took home the 65-62 win at home on December 7. With 17 points, Ahniysha Jackson was the top scorer against Fordham. Second on the team was Teresa Seppala, with 13 points.

Next best wins

61-55 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on December 18

56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 12

73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Siena's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Siena is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Siena has drawn the 322nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Saints have 18 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

Siena has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Siena's next game

Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Siena games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.