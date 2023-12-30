2024 NCAA Bracketology: Siena Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Siena be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Siena ranks
|Record
|MAAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|271
Siena's best wins
Siena's signature win this season came against the Fordham Rams, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 235) in the RPI. Siena took home the 65-62 win at home on December 7. With 17 points, Ahniysha Jackson was the top scorer against Fordham. Second on the team was Teresa Seppala, with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 61-55 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on December 18
- 56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 12
- 73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on November 9
Siena's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Siena is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Siena has drawn the 322nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Saints have 18 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.
- Siena has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Siena's next game
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
