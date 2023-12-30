Saturday's contest between the UMass Minutemen (8-3) and the Siena Saints (2-10) at William D. Mullins Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-58 and heavily favors UMass to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Siena vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: NESN

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Siena vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 88, Siena 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-29.7)

UMass (-29.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

UMass is 6-3-0 against the spread, while Siena's ATS record this season is 2-9-0. The Minutemen have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Saints have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints' -215 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 59 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 76.9 per contest (307th in college basketball).

Siena wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It collects 36.7 rebounds per game, 182nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.1.

Siena hits 2.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.1 (345th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

Siena loses the turnover battle by five per game, committing 15.8 (360th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

