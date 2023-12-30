The Siena Saints (2-10) will aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.

Siena vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Siena Stats Insights

  • The Saints have shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.
  • Siena has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.1% from the field.
  • The Saints are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 27th.
  • The Saints put up an average of 59.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Minutemen allow.
  • Siena is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Siena is putting up 63.2 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging on the road (55.4).
  • At home the Saints are giving up 76.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than they are away (81.6).
  • Siena drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (24.0%) than on the road (28.0%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 89-56 Reilly Center
12/19/2023 Cornell L 95-74 MVP Arena
12/22/2023 @ Brown L 71-67 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
1/5/2024 Fairfield - MVP Arena
1/12/2024 @ Canisius - Koessler Athletic Center

