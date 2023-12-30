The Siena Saints (2-10) will aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Siena vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints have shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.

Siena has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.1% from the field.

The Saints are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 27th.

The Saints put up an average of 59.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Minutemen allow.

Siena is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena Home & Away Comparison

At home Siena is putting up 63.2 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging on the road (55.4).

At home the Saints are giving up 76.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than they are away (81.6).

Siena drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (24.0%) than on the road (28.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Upcoming Schedule