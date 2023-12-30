How to Watch Siena vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Siena Saints (2-10) will aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak when squaring off against the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.
Siena vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints have shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.
- Siena has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.1% from the field.
- The Saints are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 27th.
- The Saints put up an average of 59.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Minutemen allow.
- Siena is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Siena Home & Away Comparison
- At home Siena is putting up 63.2 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging on the road (55.4).
- At home the Saints are giving up 76.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than they are away (81.6).
- Siena drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (24.0%) than on the road (28.0%).
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 89-56
|Reilly Center
|12/19/2023
|Cornell
|L 95-74
|MVP Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Brown
|L 71-67
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/5/2024
|Fairfield
|-
|MVP Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Canisius
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
