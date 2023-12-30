The Siena Saints (2-10) aim to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the UMass Minutemen (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs on NESN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Siena matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Siena vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Siena vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Siena Moneyline

Siena vs. UMass Betting Trends

Siena is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

UMass has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, eight out of the Minutemen's 11 games have gone over the point total.

