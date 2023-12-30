Siena vs. UMass December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (5-2) will face the Siena Saints (2-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on NESN.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Siena vs. UMass Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Players to Watch
- Giovanni Emejuru: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Evbagharu: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Zek Tekin: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bralyn Smith: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass Players to Watch
- Josh Cohen: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Cross: 16.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 3.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Siena vs. UMass Stat Comparison
|UMass Rank
|UMass AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|36th
|83.7
|Points Scored
|56.7
|359th
|207th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|287th
|63rd
|39.7
|Rebounds
|35.0
|245th
|13th
|12.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|74th
|187th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|4.4
|353rd
|14th
|18.7
|Assists
|9.9
|347th
|65th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|15.9
|359th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.