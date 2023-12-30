The UMass Minutemen (5-2) will face the Siena Saints (2-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on NESN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Siena vs. UMass Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Players to Watch

  • Giovanni Emejuru: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Michael Evbagharu: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Zek Tekin: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bralyn Smith: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Players to Watch

  • Josh Cohen: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matt Cross: 16.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keon Thompson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rahsool Diggins: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jayden Ndjigue: 3.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Siena vs. UMass Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
36th 83.7 Points Scored 56.7 359th
207th 72.0 Points Allowed 75.7 287th
63rd 39.7 Rebounds 35.0 245th
13th 12.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 74th
187th 7.4 3pt Made 4.4 353rd
14th 18.7 Assists 9.9 347th
65th 10.3 Turnovers 15.9 359th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.