The Siena Saints (2-10) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center as big, 21.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on NESN. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Siena vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -21.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points only once this season.

The average over/under for Siena's outings this season is 135.9, 9.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Siena has covered the spread only twice in 11 opportunities this year.

UMass has had more success against the spread than Siena this year, recording an ATS record of 6-3-0, as opposed to the 2-9-0 mark of Siena.

Siena vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 7 77.8% 84.5 143.5 72.6 149.5 148.8 Siena 1 9.1% 59 143.5 76.9 149.5 137.4

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints put up 13.6 fewer points per game (59) than the Minutemen give up to opponents (72.6).

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Siena is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Siena vs. UMass Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 6-3-0 0-0 6-3-0 Siena 2-9-0 0-0 5-6-0

Siena vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Siena 8-6 Home Record 8-5 3-8 Away Record 7-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

