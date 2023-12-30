How to Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, Saudi League Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Celtic versus Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match is one of many solid options on Saturday's soccer schedule.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs Rangers
- League: Scottish Premiership
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Luton Town vs Chelsea FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al-Ittihad
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Taawoun FC vs Al Nassr
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Casa Pia vs Braga
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Portimonense vs SCP
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
