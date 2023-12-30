Saturday's contest features the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) and the Hofstra Pride (7-5) clashing at Carnesecca Arena (on December 30) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-69 victory for St. John's.

There is no line set for the game.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 78, Hofstra 69

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-9.0)

St. John's (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

St. John's is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Hofstra's 5-5-0 ATS record. The Red Storm have gone over the point total in six games, while Pride games have gone over three times.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm's +117 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (131st in college basketball).

St. John's is 35th in the nation at 41 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 34.8 its opponents average.

St. John's knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Red Storm score 95.5 points per 100 possessions (167th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball).

St. John's has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

