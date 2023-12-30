How to Watch St. John's vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-5) travel to face the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Storm have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pride's opponents have hit.
- St. John's has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 36th.
- The Red Storm score 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride give up (70.1).
- When St. John's totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-3.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, St. John's put up two more points per game (77.6) than it did in away games (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 82.8.
- St. John's sunk 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
