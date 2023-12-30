The Hofstra Pride (7-5) travel to face the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Storm have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pride's opponents have hit.
  • St. John's has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 36th.
  • The Red Storm score 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride give up (70.1).
  • When St. John's totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, St. John's put up two more points per game (77.6) than it did in away games (75.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 82.8.
  • St. John's sunk 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena
1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

