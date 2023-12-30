The Hofstra Pride (7-5) travel to face the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

This season, the Red Storm have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pride's opponents have hit.

St. John's has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 36th.

The Red Storm score 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride give up (70.1).

When St. John's totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-3.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, St. John's put up two more points per game (77.6) than it did in away games (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 82.8.

St. John's sunk 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule