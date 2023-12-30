The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Hofstra matchup.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline

St. John's vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

St. John's has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Red Storm games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Hofstra has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Pride and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 Oddsmakers rate St. John's considerably higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (59th).

The Red Storm's national championship odds have fallen from +8000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 23rd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

