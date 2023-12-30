St. John's vs. Hofstra: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Hofstra matchup.
St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
St. John's vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Hofstra Moneyline
St. John's vs. Hofstra Betting Trends
- St. John's has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Red Storm games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
- Hofstra has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- The Pride and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this season.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +11000
- Oddsmakers rate St. John's considerably higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (59th).
- The Red Storm's national championship odds have fallen from +8000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 23rd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.
