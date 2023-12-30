The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Hofstra matchup.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline

St. John's vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

  • St. John's has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Red Storm games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
  • Hofstra has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Pride and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +11000
  • Oddsmakers rate St. John's considerably higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (59th).
  • The Red Storm's national championship odds have fallen from +8000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 23rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

