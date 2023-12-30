Saturday's game at D.J. Sokol Arena has the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (9-2) squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (7-6) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Red Storm's most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 75-56 victory against Yale.

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 72, St. John's (NY) 54

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 16, the Red Storm took down the Villanova Wildcats (No. 67 in our computer rankings) by a score of 51-46.

St. John's (NY) has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 49th-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 13th-most.

According to the RPI, the Bluejays have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

51-46 at home over Villanova (No. 67) on December 16

55-44 at home over Rhode Island (No. 86) on December 10

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 174) on November 19

75-56 on the road over Yale (No. 286) on December 21

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 305) on November 29

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Unique Drake: 20 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89)

20 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89) Jillian Archer: 11 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 61.6 FG%

11 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 61.6 FG% Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.2 3PT% (6-for-37)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.2 3PT% (6-for-37) Skye Owen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

6.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Jailah Donald: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm put up 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per contest (36th in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Red Storm are averaging one fewer points per game at home (63) than on the road (64).

St. John's (NY) gives up 49.8 points per game at home, and 59.3 on the road.

