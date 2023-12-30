How to Watch the St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's Red Storm (7-6) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Creighton Bluejays (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FloHoops
St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (60.7) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (62.2).
- St. John's (NY) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
- Creighton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
- The 75.7 points per game the Bluejays put up are 20.9 more points than the Red Storm allow (54.8).
- When Creighton puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 9-1.
- When St. John's (NY) gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 7-6.
- This year the Bluejays are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Red Storm give up.
St. John's (NY) Leaders
- Unique Drake: 20 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89)
- Jillian Archer: 11 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 61.6 FG%
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.2 3PT% (6-for-37)
- Skye Owen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Jailah Donald: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 55-44
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/16/2023
|Villanova
|W 51-46
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|@ Yale
|W 75-56
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/30/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|1/3/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Alumni Hall (RI)
