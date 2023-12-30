The St. John's Red Storm (7-6) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Creighton Bluejays (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (60.7) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (62.2).

St. John's (NY) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.

Creighton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.

The 75.7 points per game the Bluejays put up are 20.9 more points than the Red Storm allow (54.8).

When Creighton puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 9-1.

When St. John's (NY) gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 7-6.

This year the Bluejays are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Red Storm give up.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Unique Drake: 20 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89)

20 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89) Jillian Archer: 11 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 61.6 FG%

11 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 61.6 FG% Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.2 3PT% (6-for-37)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.2 3PT% (6-for-37) Skye Owen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

6.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Jailah Donald: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

