The St. John's Red Storm (7-6) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Creighton Bluejays (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FloHoops

St. John's (NY) vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (60.7) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (62.2).
  • St. John's (NY) has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.2 points.
  • Creighton has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The 75.7 points per game the Bluejays put up are 20.9 more points than the Red Storm allow (54.8).
  • When Creighton puts up more than 54.8 points, it is 9-1.
  • When St. John's (NY) gives up fewer than 75.7 points, it is 7-6.
  • This year the Bluejays are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Red Storm give up.

St. John's (NY) Leaders

  • Unique Drake: 20 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (39-for-89)
  • Jillian Archer: 11 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 61.6 FG%
  • Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.9 FG%, 16.2 3PT% (6-for-37)
  • Skye Owen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Jailah Donald: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

St. John's (NY) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 55-44 Carnesecca Arena
12/16/2023 Villanova W 51-46 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 @ Yale W 75-56 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/30/2023 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
1/3/2024 Marquette - Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 @ Providence - Alumni Hall (RI)

