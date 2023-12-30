What are St. John's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on St. John's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How St. John's ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 110

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's best wins

St. John's clinched its signature win of the season on November 19, when it claimed a 91-82 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18), according to the RPI. In the victory over Utah, Daniss Jenkins amassed a team-leading 19 points. Jordan Dingle chipped in 18 points.

Next best wins

81-66 at home over Xavier (No. 86/RPI) on December 20

84-79 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 30

79-73 on the road over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on December 1

90-74 at home over Stony Brook (No. 218/RPI) on November 7

53-52 over North Texas (No. 220/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), St. John's is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Storm are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Based on the RPI, St. John's has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

St. John's faces the 39th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Red Storm have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

St. John's has 18 games remaining this season, including seven contests versus Top 25 teams.

St. John's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs

St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming St. John's games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.