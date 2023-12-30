When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will St. John's (NY) be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How St. John's (NY) ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 160

St. John's (NY)'s best wins

St. John's (NY)'s best win this season came in a 51-46 victory on December 16 over the Villanova Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI. Unique Drake, in that signature victory, compiled a team-leading 16 points with two rebounds and one assist. Jillian Archer also played a part with 15 points, 14 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

55-44 at home over Rhode Island (No. 109/RPI) on December 10

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 182/RPI) on November 19

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 273/RPI) on November 29

75-56 on the road over Yale (No. 311/RPI) on December 21

50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 338/RPI) on December 2

St. John's (NY)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, St. John's (NY) has four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Red Storm have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, St. John's (NY) has drawn the 106th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Red Storm's upcoming schedule features two games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

St. John's has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

St. John's (NY)'s next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

St. John's Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: FloHoops

