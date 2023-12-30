The St. John's Red Storm (7-3) play the Hofstra Pride (7-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 18 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

18 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Tyler Thomas: 22.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Jaquan Carlos: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacco Fritz: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Washington: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 81st 80 Points Scored 78.7 103rd 142nd 69.4 Points Allowed 69.7 152nd 25th 42.1 Rebounds 34.9 252nd 2nd 15.2 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th 122nd 8.2 3pt Made 11.1 5th 30th 17.4 Assists 17.1 37th 243rd 12.6 Turnovers 10.9 100th

