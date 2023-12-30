The Hofstra Pride (7-5) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -9.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

St. John's and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

St. John's outings this year have an average total of 147.9, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Red Storm have compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

St. John's has been more successful against the spread than Hofstra this season, putting up an ATS record of 7-5-0, as opposed to the 5-5-0 record of Hofstra.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 6 50% 78.8 155.6 69.1 139.2 148.8 Hofstra 4 40% 76.8 155.6 70.1 139.2 149.1

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The Red Storm record 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride give up (70.1).

When St. John's scores more than 70.1 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

St. John's vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 7-5-0 3-1 6-6-0 Hofstra 5-5-0 0-1 3-7-0

St. John's vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Hofstra 11-5 Home Record 11-2 3-8 Away Record 11-5 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

