Saturday's contest between the Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) and Cornell Big Red (6-5) going head to head at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 70-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last game on Thursday, the Seawolves earned a 71-49 win against Iona.

Stony Brook vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stony Brook vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Cornell 58

Other CAA Predictions

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

The Seawolves captured their best win of the season on November 6 by registering an 85-73 victory over the Columbia Lions, the No. 68-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Stony Brook has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (seven).

Stony Brook 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Columbia (No. 68) on November 6

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 163) on November 19

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 211) on November 15

83-52 at home over Buffalo (No. 236) on December 2

71-49 on the road over Iona (No. 251) on December 21

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 65.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 65.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

15.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

10.9 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game, with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (51st in college basketball) and give up 57.6 per outing (68th in college basketball).

At home, the Seawolves score 81.3 points per game. Away, they average 70.8.

At home Stony Brook is conceding 56.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than it is on the road (60.0).

