When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Stony Brook be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Stony Brook ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 283

Stony Brook's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Stony Brook defeated the Bryant Bulldogs at home on December 9. The final score was 86-75. Tyler Stephenson-Moore amassed a team-leading 20 points with four rebounds and two assists in the matchup against Bryant.

Next best wins

84-78 at home over Norfolk State (No. 212/RPI) on December 13

55-48 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on November 20

81-63 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on December 6

69-65 at home over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on December 29

78-74 on the road over Army (No. 348/RPI) on December 17

Stony Brook's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Stony Brook has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Seawolves are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Stony Brook faces the 236th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Seawolves have 11 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Stony Brook's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Stony Brook's next game

Matchup: Northeastern Huskies vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Northeastern Huskies vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

