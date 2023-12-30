Will Stony Brook be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Stony Brook's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Stony Brook's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Stony Brook ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 NR NR 69

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook's best wins

Stony Brook notched its best win of the season on November 6, when it claimed an 85-73 victory over the Columbia Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI. Gigi Gonzalez led the offense against Columbia, tallying 18 points. Next on the team was Khari Clark with 18 points.

Next best wins

81-56 on the road over Cornell (No. 134/RPI) on December 30

82-61 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on November 11

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on November 15

71-49 on the road over Iona (No. 197/RPI) on December 21

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 204/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stony Brook's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Stony Brook has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Stony Brook has drawn the 296th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Seawolves have 18 games left this year, including 18 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

In terms of Stony Brook's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Stony Brook's next game

Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Campbell Camels

Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Campbell Camels Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Stony Brook games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.