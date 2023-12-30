The Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Cornell Big Red (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

Stony Brook vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

The Seawolves put up 13.6 more points per game (77.1) than the Big Red give up to opponents (63.5).

Stony Brook has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Cornell is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.

The Big Red average 59.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 57.6 the Seawolves allow.

Cornell is 4-2 when scoring more than 57.6 points.

Stony Brook is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 59.0 points.

This year the Big Red are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Seawolves concede.

The Seawolves make 45.0% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Big Red's defensive field-goal percentage.

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 65.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 65.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

15.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

10.9 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Stony Brook Schedule