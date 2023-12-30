The Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Cornell Big Red (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Stony Brook vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

  • The Seawolves put up 13.6 more points per game (77.1) than the Big Red give up to opponents (63.5).
  • Stony Brook has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.
  • Cornell is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.1 points.
  • The Big Red average 59.0 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 57.6 the Seawolves allow.
  • Cornell is 4-2 when scoring more than 57.6 points.
  • Stony Brook is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 59.0 points.
  • This year the Big Red are shooting 40.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Seawolves concede.
  • The Seawolves make 45.0% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Big Red's defensive field-goal percentage.

Stony Brook Leaders

  • Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 65.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Stony Brook Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Yale W 81-66 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/11/2023 Longwood W 85-49 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iona W 71-49 Hynes Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
1/5/2024 Campbell - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/7/2024 UNC Wilmington - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

