2024 NCAA Bracketology: Syracuse March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we expect Syracuse to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000
How Syracuse ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|24
Syracuse's best wins
Syracuse registered its signature win of the season on December 17, when it claimed an 83-63 victory over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45), according to the RPI. Quadir Copeland, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 22 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Benny Williams also played a part with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 81-70 at home over Cornell (No. 76/RPI) on December 5
- 81-73 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 80/RPI) on December 30
- 83-72 at home over New Hampshire (No. 93/RPI) on November 6
- 89-77 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on November 8
- 79-75 at home over Colgate (No. 124/RPI) on November 14
Syracuse's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- According to the RPI, Syracuse has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, Syracuse has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Syracuse has drawn the 34th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Orange have 18 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Looking at Cuse's upcoming schedule, it has five games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Syracuse's next game
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
