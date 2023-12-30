Can we expect Syracuse to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Syracuse ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 NR NR 24

Syracuse's best wins

Syracuse registered its signature win of the season on December 17, when it claimed an 83-63 victory over the Oregon Ducks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45), according to the RPI. Quadir Copeland, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 22 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Benny Williams also played a part with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

81-70 at home over Cornell (No. 76/RPI) on December 5

81-73 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 80/RPI) on December 30

83-72 at home over New Hampshire (No. 93/RPI) on November 6

89-77 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on November 8

79-75 at home over Colgate (No. 124/RPI) on November 14

Syracuse's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Syracuse has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Syracuse has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Syracuse has drawn the 34th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Orange have 18 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at Cuse's upcoming schedule, it has five games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Syracuse's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange

Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN Networks

