If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Syracuse and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Syracuse ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 NR 32 55

Syracuse's best wins

Syracuse's best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). Syracuse brought home the 86-81 win on December 31 at home. Dyaisha Fair, in that signature win, dropped a team-best 27 points with four rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Latham also played a role with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

79-73 at home over Alabama (No. 50/RPI) on November 30

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 81/RPI) on November 25

78-71 at home over Cornell (No. 134/RPI) on December 18

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 142/RPI) on November 24

75-41 at home over Lafayette (No. 215/RPI) on November 7

Syracuse's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Syracuse has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Orange have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Orange have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Syracuse is playing the 224th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Orange's 17 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Syracuse's upcoming schedule features seven games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Syracuse's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

