Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) squaring off at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Pittsburgh, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: The CW

Where: Syracuse, New York

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 74, Syracuse 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-2.0)

Pittsburgh (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Syracuse's record against the spread this season is 4-7-0, and Pittsburgh's is 7-5-0. A total of four out of the Orange's games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +96 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (109th in college basketball) and give up 70.2 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Syracuse ranks 126th in the country at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.3 its opponents average.

Syracuse hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Orange rank 200th in college basketball with 94.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 67th in college basketball defensively with 84.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Syracuse has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (175th in college basketball action), 3.3 fewer than the 15.0 it forces on average (32nd in college basketball).

