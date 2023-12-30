A pair of hot squads square off when the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Panthers, winners of four in a row.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: The CW

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Syracuse has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.

The Panthers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Orange sit at 126th.

The Orange average 14.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Panthers give up (63.4).

Syracuse has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 63.4 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Syracuse put up 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).

In 2022-23, the Orange allowed 71.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.

When playing at home, Syracuse drained 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule