A pair of hot squads square off when the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Panthers, winners of four in a row.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: The CW

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Syracuse has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Orange sit at 126th.
  • The Orange average 14.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Panthers give up (63.4).
  • Syracuse has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 63.4 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Syracuse put up 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Orange allowed 71.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.
  • When playing at home, Syracuse drained 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown W 80-68 Capital One Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon W 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara W 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh - JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/10/2024 Boston College - JMA Wireless Dome

