How to Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Orange are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Panthers, winners of four in a row.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: The CW
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Syracuse has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Orange sit at 126th.
- The Orange average 14.8 more points per game (78.2) than the Panthers give up (63.4).
- Syracuse has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 63.4 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Syracuse put up 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
- In 2022-23, the Orange allowed 71.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.
- When playing at home, Syracuse drained 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to on the road (36.6%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 80-68
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|W 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 83-71
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/30/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/10/2024
|Boston College
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
