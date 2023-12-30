Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on The CW.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 20.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JJ Starling: 12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Bunch: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Blake Hinson: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlton Carrington: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ishmael Leggett: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zach Austin: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Pittsburgh Rank
|128th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|82.8
|40th
|179th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|46th
|121st
|38.1
|Rebounds
|41.4
|35th
|137th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|40th
|172nd
|7.6
|3pt Made
|10.5
|14th
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|16.1
|57th
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|9.2
|18th
