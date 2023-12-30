The Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on The CW.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Judah Mintz: 20.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chris Bunch: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Blake Hinson: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Carlton Carrington: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ishmael Leggett: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zach Austin: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Fede Federiko: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank
128th 77.2 Points Scored 82.8 40th
179th 70.8 Points Allowed 64.8 46th
121st 38.1 Rebounds 41.4 35th
137th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.4 40th
172nd 7.6 3pt Made 10.5 14th
225th 12.9 Assists 16.1 57th
144th 11.4 Turnovers 9.2 18th

