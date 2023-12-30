The Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on The CW.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 20.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK JJ Starling: 12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Taylor: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Maliq Brown: 6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Bunch: 13.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Blake Hinson: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlton Carrington: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ishmael Leggett: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Zach Austin: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Fede Federiko: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank 128th 77.2 Points Scored 82.8 40th 179th 70.8 Points Allowed 64.8 46th 121st 38.1 Rebounds 41.4 35th 137th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.4 40th 172nd 7.6 3pt Made 10.5 14th 225th 12.9 Assists 16.1 57th 144th 11.4 Turnovers 9.2 18th

