The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC), who have won four straight as well. The Orange are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 12:00 PM ET (on The CW) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -1.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orange Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has played six games this season that have had more than 147.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Syracuse's outings this season is 148.3, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

Syracuse's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Pittsburgh (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 21.9% more often than Syracuse (4-7-0) this season.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 7 58.3% 81.1 159.3 63.4 133.6 146.8 Syracuse 6 54.5% 78.2 159.3 70.2 133.6 150.1

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Panthers were 14-7-0 against the spread last year in ACC play.

The Orange's 78.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 63.4 the Panthers give up.

Syracuse has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 9-0 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 7-5-0 7-4 8-4-0 Syracuse 4-7-0 1-3 4-7-0

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Syracuse 14-3 Home Record 11-7 7-5 Away Record 5-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

