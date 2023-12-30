Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC), who have won four straight as well. The Orange are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 12:00 PM ET (on The CW) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pittsburgh
|-1.5
|147.5
Orange Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse has played six games this season that have had more than 147.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Syracuse's outings this season is 148.3, 0.8 more points than this game's total.
- Syracuse's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
- Pittsburgh (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 21.9% more often than Syracuse (4-7-0) this season.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pittsburgh
|7
|58.3%
|81.1
|159.3
|63.4
|133.6
|146.8
|Syracuse
|6
|54.5%
|78.2
|159.3
|70.2
|133.6
|150.1
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- The Panthers were 14-7-0 against the spread last year in ACC play.
- The Orange's 78.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 63.4 the Panthers give up.
- Syracuse has put together a 4-4 ATS record and a 9-0 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pittsburgh
|7-5-0
|7-4
|8-4-0
|Syracuse
|4-7-0
|1-3
|4-7-0
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pittsburgh
|Syracuse
|14-3
|Home Record
|11-7
|7-5
|Away Record
|5-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.7
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
