Tompkins County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Tompkins County, New York is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Tompkins County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newfield High School at Watkins Glen Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Candor Senior High School at Charles O Dickerson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
