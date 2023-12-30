On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Tyler Pitlick going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Pitlick has zero points on the power play.

Pitlick's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 4-3 12/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:49 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:11 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 4-0

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

