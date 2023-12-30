Can we count on Vincent Trocheck lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

Trocheck has scored in six of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

He has five goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

Trocheck averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 4-3 12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:09 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:46 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:27 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 3 0 3 25:32 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 4-0

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

