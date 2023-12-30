Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Trocheck's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus this season, in 20:49 per game on the ice, is -2.

In six of 34 games this season Trocheck has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 18 of 34 games this season, Trocheck has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 34 games this year, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Trocheck hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 34 Games 3 30 Points 0 8 Goals 0 22 Assists 0

