Saturday's game that pits the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) against the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Draddy Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Manhattan. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, Wagner 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Manhattan

Computer Predicted Spread: Manhattan (-2.2)

Manhattan (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.3

Manhattan's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Wagner's is 2-5-0. The Jaspers have hit the over in four games, while Seahawks games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other NEC Predictions

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 63.4 points per game (349th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per contest (28th in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

Wagner pulls down 36.5 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball) while conceding 38.4 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.9 boards per game.

Wagner connects on 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (143rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.

Wagner has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.4 per game (sixth in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (160th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.