How to Watch Wagner vs. Manhattan on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wagner Stats Insights
- The Seahawks are shooting 36.8% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 45.4% the Jaspers' opponents have shot this season.
- The Seahawks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaspers sit at 296th.
- The Seahawks' 63.4 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaspers allow to opponents.
- Wagner is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.8 points.
Wagner Home & Away Comparison
- At home Wagner is scoring 76.0 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging away (56.1).
- The Seahawks are allowing fewer points at home (55.3 per game) than away (68.0).
- At home, Wagner makes 10.0 triples per game, 3.3 more than it averages away (6.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (28.3%).
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston University
|L 73-59
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Fairfield
|L 63-51
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/22/2023
|Gwynedd Mercy
|W 98-49
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
