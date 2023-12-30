The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks are shooting 36.8% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 45.4% the Jaspers' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Seahawks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaspers sit at 296th.
  • The Seahawks' 63.4 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaspers allow to opponents.
  • Wagner is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.8 points.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Wagner is scoring 76.0 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging away (56.1).
  • The Seahawks are allowing fewer points at home (55.3 per game) than away (68.0).
  • At home, Wagner makes 10.0 triples per game, 3.3 more than it averages away (6.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (28.3%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Boston University L 73-59 Spiro Sports Center
12/17/2023 @ Fairfield L 63-51 Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/22/2023 Gwynedd Mercy W 98-49 Spiro Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center
1/6/2024 Saint Francis (PA) - Spiro Sports Center

