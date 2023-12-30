The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks are shooting 36.8% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 45.4% the Jaspers' opponents have shot this season.

The Seahawks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaspers sit at 296th.

The Seahawks' 63.4 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaspers allow to opponents.

Wagner is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.8 points.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

At home Wagner is scoring 76.0 points per game, 19.9 more than it is averaging away (56.1).

The Seahawks are allowing fewer points at home (55.3 per game) than away (68.0).

At home, Wagner makes 10.0 triples per game, 3.3 more than it averages away (6.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (28.3%).

