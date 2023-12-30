The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Manhattan vs. Wagner matchup.

Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Manhattan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Manhattan Moneyline Wagner Moneyline FanDuel Manhattan (-2.5) 127.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wagner vs. Manhattan Betting Trends

Wagner has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Manhattan has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Jaspers games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.