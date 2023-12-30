Will Wagner be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Wagner's full tournament resume.

How Wagner ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 270

Wagner's best wins

On December 2, Wagner captured its best win of the season, a 60-59 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 218) in the RPI rankings. Melvin Council Jr., as the leading scorer in the win over Stony Brook, dropped 13 points, while Javier Esquerra Trelles was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

68-56 on the road over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on December 30

64-51 at home over NJIT (No. 305/RPI) on November 25

62-59 on the road over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on December 6

Wagner's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

The Seahawks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Wagner is playing the 11th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Seahawks' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records above .500.

Of Wagner's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wagner's next game

Matchup: Long Island Sharks vs. Wagner Seahawks

Long Island Sharks vs. Wagner Seahawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: NEC Front Row

