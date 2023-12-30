2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wagner March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Wagner be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Wagner's full tournament resume.
How Wagner ranks
|Record
|NEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|270
Wagner's best wins
On December 2, Wagner captured its best win of the season, a 60-59 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 218) in the RPI rankings. Melvin Council Jr., as the leading scorer in the win over Stony Brook, dropped 13 points, while Javier Esquerra Trelles was second on the team with 13.
Next best wins
- 68-56 on the road over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on December 30
- 64-51 at home over NJIT (No. 305/RPI) on November 25
- 62-59 on the road over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on December 6
Wagner's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-3
- The Seahawks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Wagner is playing the 11th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Seahawks' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records above .500.
- Of Wagner's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Wagner's next game
- Matchup: Long Island Sharks vs. Wagner Seahawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
