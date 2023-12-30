Wagner vs. Manhattan December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (4-5) will meet the Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wagner Players to Watch
- Melvin Council Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyje Kelton: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keyontae Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Perry Cowan: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wagner vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison
|Manhattan Rank
|Manhattan AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|331st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|60.9
|356th
|301st
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|65.0
|48th
|247th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|35.2
|241st
|309th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.4
|187th
|194th
|13.4
|Assists
|10.9
|321st
|293rd
|13.3
|Turnovers
|8.1
|5th
