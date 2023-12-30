The Wagner Seahawks (4-5) will meet the Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Manhattan Game Information

Wagner Players to Watch

Melvin Council Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyje Kelton: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Keyontae Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Manhattan Players to Watch

Seydou Traore: 11.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Shaquil Bender: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Winston: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Perry Cowan: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wagner vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison

Manhattan Rank Manhattan AVG Wagner AVG Wagner Rank 331st 65.7 Points Scored 60.9 356th 301st 76.8 Points Allowed 65.0 48th 247th 35.0 Rebounds 35.2 241st 309th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 7.4 187th 194th 13.4 Assists 10.9 321st 293rd 13.3 Turnovers 8.1 5th

