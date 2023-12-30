The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 130.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Manhattan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Manhattan -2.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Wagner has played three games this season that ended with a point total higher than 130.5 points.

The average over/under for Wagner's matchups this season is 126.7, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Wagner is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Wagner has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Seahawks have a record of 1-4 when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Wagner has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wagner vs. Manhattan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Manhattan 4 57.1% 66.2 129.6 76.8 140.2 137.5 Wagner 3 42.9% 63.4 129.6 63.4 140.2 128.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks score an average of 63.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaspers give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wagner vs. Manhattan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Manhattan 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Wagner 2-5-0 2-3 3-4-0

Wagner vs. Manhattan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Manhattan Wagner 5-9 Home Record 8-4 6-7 Away Record 6-9 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.