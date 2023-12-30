When the New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Will Cuylle find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cuylle's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 8:45 Away L 4-3 12/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:05 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:26 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:15 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:36 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-0

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

