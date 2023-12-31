Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly America East Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
America East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Vermont
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: L 70-69 vs Miami (OH)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UMass-Lowell
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
- Last Game: W 116-48 vs Emerson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Hampshire
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: L 85-70 vs Iowa State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UMass-Lowell
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Bryant
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: L 95-78 vs Ole Miss
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMBC
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
- Last Game: W 86-69 vs LIU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Maine
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
- Last Game: L 80-62 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: W 108-52 vs Marywood
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bryant
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. NJIT
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: W 69-53 vs Morgan State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. UMBC
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 337th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: L 87-85 vs American
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.