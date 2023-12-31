Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Maine

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-9

7-7 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: L 72-69 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass Lowell

@ UMass Lowell Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Albany

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

11-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 87-56 vs Navy

Next Game

Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Vermont

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-6 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: L 67-47 vs Princeton

Next Game

Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: W 73-52 vs Wagner

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. NJIT

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 58-54 vs LIU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Albany

@ Albany Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. Bryant

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

7-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 98-68 vs Bridgewater State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Albany

@ Albany Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-19

5-8 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: W 68-54 vs Chestnut Hill

Next Game

Opponent: UMBC

UMBC Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. UMBC

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-8 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 85-53 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Binghamton

@ Binghamton Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. UMass Lowell

Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 0-28

0-12 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: L 65-45 vs Colgate

Next Game