Want to know which basketball team is on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

America East Power Rankings

1. Maine

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 134th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: L 72-69 vs Pennsylvania

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass Lowell
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

2. Albany

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 137th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
  • Last Game: W 87-56 vs Navy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bryant
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. Vermont

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 171st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
  • Last Game: L 67-47 vs Princeton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: New Hampshire
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. New Hampshire

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 257th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
  • Last Game: W 73-52 vs Wagner

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Vermont
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. NJIT

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 260th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
  • Last Game: W 58-54 vs LIU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Albany
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. Bryant

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
  • Last Game: W 98-68 vs Bridgewater State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Albany
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Binghamton

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 293rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
  • Last Game: W 68-54 vs Chestnut Hill

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMBC
  • Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. UMBC

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-21
  • Overall Rank: 317th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
  • Last Game: W 85-53 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Binghamton
  • Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9. UMass Lowell

  • Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 0-28
  • Overall Rank: 346th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
  • Last Game: L 65-45 vs Colgate

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Maine
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.