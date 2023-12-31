The Buffalo Bills (9-6) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

When is Bills vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The Bills are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 5.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.1 to 14).

The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 90.0%.

The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-4).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Patriots have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-14)



Buffalo (-14) The Bills are 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 14-point favorites.

The Patriots are 4-11-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) The two teams average a combined 1.0 more point per game (41) than this game's over/under of 40 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game (39.9) than this game's total of 40 points.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Bills' 15 games with a set total.

Six of the Patriots' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 69.2 2 28.9 4

Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 121.9 6 4.1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.