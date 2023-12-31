The Buffalo Bills (9-6) are 12-point favorites as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 (at Highmark Stadium). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 40.5 points.

The Bills' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Patriots. The betting trends and insights for the Patriots can be found below before they play the Bills.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-12) 40.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-11.5) 40.5 -720 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Buffalo vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bills vs. Patriots Betting Insights

So far this season, Buffalo has compiled a 6-8-1 record against the spread.

The Bills don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 12-point favorite or greater this year.

Buffalo games have hit the over on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).

New England's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-11-0.

New England has seen six of its 15 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.