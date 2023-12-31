Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly CAA Power Rankings
Find out how every CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Hofstra
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: L 84-79 vs St. John's
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: MSG (Watch on Fubo)
2. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 96-59 vs Montreat
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hofstra
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: MSG (Watch on Fubo)
3. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: L 106-90 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Towson
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: W 97-46 vs Arcadia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
5. Drexel
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: L 104-86 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Delaware
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: L 84-82 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: Hampton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: FloHoops
7. Monmouth
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 72-56 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Towson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
8. Northeastern
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Overall Rank: 223rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 82-71 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: W 69-65 vs Brown
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Elon
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 82-78 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Opponent: @ William & Mary
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: FloHoops
11. Campbell
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: L 78-76 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: FloHoops
12. William & Mary
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 298th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th
- Last Game: L 77-65 vs Navy
Next Game
- Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: FloHoops
13. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: L 94-69 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: FloHoops
14. Hampton
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 343rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: L 72-69 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
