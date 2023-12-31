Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

1. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
  • Last Game: W 81-56 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Opponent: Campbell
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

2. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 166th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
  • Last Game: W 63-50 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgian Court
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

3. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 173rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
  • Last Game: W 90-30 vs Averett

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Drexel

  • Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: W 63-39 vs Arcadia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hampton
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
  • Overall Rank: 186th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
  • Last Game: W 74-50 vs Radford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Towson

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 187th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
  • Last Game: L 83-76 vs George Mason

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Elon
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Campbell

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
  • Overall Rank: 203rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
  • Last Game: L 48-47 vs High Point

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stony Brook
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

8. Delaware

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 204th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
  • Last Game: L 88-58 vs Harvard

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northeastern
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

9. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 207th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
  • Last Game: L 76-43 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Monmouth
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Elon

  • Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 276th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
  • Last Game: W 74-66 vs High Point

Next Game

  • Opponent: Towson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 279th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
  • Last Game: L 83-80 vs Boston University

Next Game

  • Opponent: Delaware
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 281st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
  • Last Game: L 53-45 vs Manhattan

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Wilmington
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
  • Overall Rank: 342nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
  • Last Game: L 69-58 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drexel
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

14. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 350th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: L 96-55 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hofstra
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

