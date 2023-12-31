Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Johnson, in his previous game (December 29 loss against the Wizards), produced 16 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Johnson's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.0 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 3.5 Assists -- 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 22.4 21.2 PR -- 19.9 19 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Johnson has made 5.5 shots per game, which accounts for 9.7% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.1 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have given up 112.9 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 45.4 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 26.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13.8 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Johnson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 39 23 9 3 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.