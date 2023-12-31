Columbia vs. Pacific Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Alex G. Spanos Center has the Columbia Lions (8-4) squaring off against the Pacific Tigers (8-4) at 5:00 PM ET on December 31. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 victory for Columbia.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lions secured a 74-67 win against San Francisco.
Columbia vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
Columbia vs. Pacific Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 74, Pacific 67
Other Ivy League Predictions
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- On November 10, the Lions registered their best win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, who are a top 50 team (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 28th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Columbia is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
- The Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).
Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 30) on November 10
- 77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 66) on December 3
- 76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 140) on December 6
- 77-52 at home over Providence (No. 146) on November 29
- 80-57 at home over Towson (No. 182) on November 16
Columbia Leaders
- Abbey Hsu: 22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (34-for-95)
- Kitty Henderson: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Cecelia Collins: 11.2 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (78th in college basketball) and allow 65.0 per outing (206th in college basketball).
