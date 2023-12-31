Sunday's game at Alex G. Spanos Center has the Columbia Lions (8-4) squaring off against the Pacific Tigers (8-4) at 5:00 PM ET on December 31. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 victory for Columbia.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Lions secured a 74-67 win against San Francisco.

Columbia vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Columbia vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 74, Pacific 67

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Schedule Analysis

On November 10, the Lions registered their best win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, who are a top 50 team (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Columbia is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

The Tigers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 30) on November 10

77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 66) on December 3

76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 140) on December 6

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 146) on November 29

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 182) on November 16

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (34-for-95)

22.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (34-for-95) Kitty Henderson: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Cecelia Collins: 11.2 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

11.2 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

4.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (78th in college basketball) and allow 65.0 per outing (206th in college basketball).

