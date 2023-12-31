The Pacific Tigers (7-4) will face the Columbia Lions (7-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Columbia vs. Pacific Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Players to Watch

Abbey Hsu: 21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kitty Henderson: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cecelia Collins: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Stephens: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Liz Smith: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Elizabeth Elliott: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Cecilia Holmberg: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadie Deaton: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.