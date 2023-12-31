Daniel Bellinger Week 17 Preview vs. the Rams
New York Giants receiver Daniel Bellinger will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 231.3 per game.
Bellinger has 21 receptions for 216 yards this season. He has been targeted 24 times.
Bellinger vs. the Rams
- Bellinger vs the Rams (since 2021): No games
- Los Angeles has allowed seven opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Rams have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.
- The 231.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- Opponents of the Rams have scored 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Rams' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.
Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Rams
- Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)
Bellinger Receiving Insights
- In the receiving game, Bellinger has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).
- Bellinger has 5.4% of his team's target share (24 targets on 443 passing attempts).
- He has racked up 9.0 yards per target (216 yards on 24 targets).
- Having played 12 games this year, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.
Bellinger's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Eagles
|12/25/2023
|Week 16
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|12/17/2023
|Week 15
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|12/11/2023
|Week 14
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
