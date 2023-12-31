New York Giants receiver Daniel Bellinger will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 231.3 per game.

Bellinger has 21 receptions for 216 yards this season. He has been targeted 24 times.

Bellinger vs. the Rams

Bellinger vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed seven opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 231.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Rams have scored 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Rams' defense is 24th in the NFL in that category.

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Bellinger has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Bellinger has 5.4% of his team's target share (24 targets on 443 passing attempts).

He has racked up 9.0 yards per target (216 yards on 24 targets).

Having played 12 games this year, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/25/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

