With the New York Giants squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Daniel Bellinger a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger has also added 21 grabs for 216 yards this season. He has been targeted 24 times.

Having played 12 games this year, Bellinger has not had a TD reception.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 3 3 43 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 34 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 3 38 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Packers 2 2 15 0 Week 15 @Saints 2 2 13 0 Week 16 @Eagles 5 4 43 0

