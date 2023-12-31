Darius Slayton has a decent matchup when his New York Giants play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Rams have given up 231.3 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Slayton has 41 receptions for a team-best 602 yards and two TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 66 times, producing 40.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Slayton and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Slayton vs. the Rams

Slayton vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have surrendered a TD pass to 20 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 231.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.

So far this year, the Rams have allowed 22 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in the NFL.

Watch Giants vs Rams on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Slayton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Slayton Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Slayton has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (seven of 14).

Slayton has been targeted on 66 of his team's 443 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He has 602 receiving yards on 66 targets to rank 27th in league play with 9.1 yards per target.

Slayton has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With two red zone targets, Slayton has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 12/25/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.