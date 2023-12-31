Will Darius Slayton pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Slayton has 41 receptions (66 targets), leading his squad with 602 yards (40.1 per game) plus two TDs.

In two of 15 games this year, Slayton has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Raiders 7 4 59 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 4 3 21 0 Week 11 @Commanders 5 4 82 1 Week 12 Patriots 3 2 16 0 Week 14 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 15 @Saints 8 4 63 0 Week 16 @Eagles 3 3 90 1

